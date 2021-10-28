John Stephen Pearson, 76 of Tipton passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.p. at IU Health – Tipton Hospital. John was born in Kokomo on October 12, 1945 to Bernard & Helen (Taylor) Pearson. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo (Walker) Pearson whom he married in May 1997.
John retired after a career in industrial construction. He served in the US Navy and was a lifetime member of the American Legion and also the Kokomo VFW. He belonged to the Moose Lodge and Howard Masonic Lodge #93. John loved Bluegrass and Country music and was a skilled guitar and banjo player. He also enjoyed spending time at the golf course. He was a family man and his grandchildren were very special to him.
Survivors besides his wife Mary Jo include his children, Mark Pearson and wife Sarah, Trish Belk and husband Dean and Steve Crews and wife Veronica; seven grandchildren, Keeley Kalbaugh and husband Broderick, Zachary Crews and friend Kaitlyn Fitzgerald, Olivia Crews and friend Blake Bentley, Ethan Belk, Eli Belk, Nicholas Pearson and Brandon Pearson. John also has a great-granddaughter, Stella Kalbaugh, one sister, Linda Shepherd and a best friend Junior Zimmerman. He was preceded in death by one son, Tony Crews, four brothers and three sisters.
At John’s request, no services are planned. He will be buried in Fairview Cemetery at a later date. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Pearson family with John’s arrangements.
Memorial contributions in John’s memory should be made to the Kokomo VFW, 920 N. Washington Street, Kokomo, Indiana, 46901.