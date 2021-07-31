John Stark, 60, Kokomo, passed away at 7:05 pm, Tuesday July 27, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent in Kokomo. He was born on February 15, 1961, to Paul and Carmen (Shallenberger) Stark. In Kokomo on February 14, 1995, he married Dorthea Stone.
John was a 1980 graduate of Haworth High School. He was a stocker at Kroger grocery store for 25 years. He was a member of Christian Life Fellowship Church. John was a wonderful husband and was Dorthea’s main caregiver for 16 years. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, camping, fishing, and restoring and repairing older model cars and trucks.
John is survived by his wife, Dorthea “Dot” Stark; two stepsons, Drew and Aaron; siblings, David Stark, Patricia Kim (Bill) Weir; three grandchildren; nieces, Jennifer Hayden and Cheryl (Shane) Nash; nephews, William Weir III and Michael (Rose) Dillman; and his service dog, Sammie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Carmen Stark; and a sister, Carrie Stark.
John’s wish was to be cremated and taken back to his homestead in Heber Springs, AR. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at shirleyandstout.com
To send flowers to John's family, please visit our floral store.