John S. Coon, 71, Kokomo, passed away March 11, 2021 at his residence. He was born August 9, 1949 to the late Emery and Bess (McCutcheon) Coon.
John was a 1969 graduate of Kokomo High School. He served in the Kempton National Guard. John worked for Armstrong Landon as a Draftsman and then worked at the westside Kmart until retirement. He enjoyed collecting things, building models, and was a huge history buff. John loved spending time with family and friends.
John is survived by his daughter, Beth (Nathan) McNabb; grandchildren, Jacob Spencer, Mason Spencer and Jaden Lane; niece, Ann (Tom) Broderick; nephew, Chris (Marnie) Anderson; companion and friend, Betty; and mother of his daughter, Patricia Sinclair; 2 great-nieces, 5 great-nephews and 1 great-great-nephew.
John was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mary Jo Anderson.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Albright Cemetery, Kokomo with Pastor James Bradley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to the American Cancer Society, cancer.org. Arrangements have been entrusted with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home and Crematory. Messages of condolence may be made at www.shirleyandstout.com.
