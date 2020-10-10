John Ronald Carlson, 71, Kokomo, passed away at 9:36 am, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 14, 1949, in Kokomo, to John J. and Celia (Thompson) Carlson. He married Kathy Cowell on June 3, 1972. She survives.
John was a 1967 graduate of Kokomo High School. He worked as an HVAC Tech for Kings Heating and cooling. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed most outdoor activities, especially camping and boating. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends and spending time at home relaxing.
Along with his wife of 48 years, John is survived by his son, Scott (Cynthia) Carlson; sister, Cheryl (Jerry) Stutzman; grandchildren, Samuel and Sophia Carlson; and several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Cathy Edwards and Brother-in-law, Marty Edwards.
A private family celebration will take place at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
