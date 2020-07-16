John Robert Francis, 77, of Galveston, passed away at 7:14 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, unexpectedly at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born August 23, 1942 in Kokomo to Woodrow G. and Melvina I. (Evans) Francis. He married Cecelia Sexton on March 22, 1980 in Kokomo and she survives.
John was a general supervisor for Delco Electronics in Kokomo for 37 years, retiring in 1995. He was an avid IU Fan and enjoyed fishing with his brother. John loved spending time with his grandkids and attending their activities. He also enjoyed wintering in Florida and trips to Colorado to help his son with projects.
Surviving family include his wife, Cecelia of Galveston and his children, Nicci (David) Hicks, Jenny (Bart) Hensley, Angie (Rik) McCray, Tony Francis, Stacey (Casey) Ford and Jay (Jamie) Francis. He is also survived by several grandchildren and brother, Allen (Karen) Francis. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Janie Isaac.
Private family services will be held with Pastor Mark Davis officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Lewis Cass Band Boosters or FFA (Future Farmers of America) in John’s honor. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements.www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to John Robert Francis' family, please visit our floral store.