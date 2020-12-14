John R. O’Brien, 82 of Amboy, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Saturday evening, December 12, 2020 at his home in Amboy. John heard the good news that Jesus died for his sins, was buried, and rose from the grave and trusted Jesus to save him.
John was born March 31, 1938 in Jasper County, IL to Robert and Dorothy (Hamilton) O’Brien. He retired from Chrysler in 1995 with 30 years. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Sweetser and UAW Local 685. He enjoyed farming and cutting wood, but John’s passion was sharing his faith with those he came to know along life’s way and in local nursing home’s where he and his wife Elsie held services for many years.
Surviving family include his wife, Elsie (Gingerich) O’Brien of Amboy; his children, Patricia Sharp of Ft. Wayne; Chris O’Brien, Warren, IN; Laura (Peter) Ostrander, Beaver Dam, WI; Debbie O’Brien of Swayzee; and Marie (LaVon) Herschberger of Wauseon, OH. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, one sister, Roberta Barkley of Newton, IL and one brother Robert (Frances) O’Brien of Glenwood, AR. John was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Linda J. (Eltzroth) O’Brien, sisters, Marybelle, Melba and Becky and one granddaughter, Christine Ostrander.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Friday, December 18, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church in Sweetser with his son-in-law, Rev. Peter Ostrander and Rev. Terry Bishir officiating. Burial will follow in the Albright Cemetery in Kokomo. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 noon at Liberty Baptist Church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, PO Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com Due to the current CODE RED restriction of Grant County Indiana and the Indiana State Board of Health. Face masks are required to enter the church. Only 25 people at a time will be able to enter the sanctuary at one given time during visitation. Limited seating will be available during the funeral services.
