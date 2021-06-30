John R. Johnson, 87, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at home. He was born Sept. 14, 1933 in Kokomo, to Chris and Nelia Johnson. John graduated from Kokomo High School in 1952. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army in Korea. After his service, he attended IUK. At that time, classes were held at the Seiberling Mansion. He worked at Kokomo Gas & Fuel Company for 40 years, retiring as Vice President. He was a member of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church for 65 years. On June 10, 1956, John married the love of his life, Sue Thomas, who survives. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. He loved playing golf, ping-pong, playing catch, fishing, and watching IU sports. He golfed at the American Legion and Kokomo Country Club, and made many friendships over the years. Spending time with family was very important to John. He loved vacationing in Florida with family, and wintered in Florida for several years. Along with his wife, John is survived by his sons, John (Marty) Johnson, Kokomo, Mark (Teresa) Johnson, Colorado Springs, CO., and Matthew Johnson, Kokomo; grandchildren, Tyler Johnson, Rachel Johnson, both of Kokomo, Brandon Johnson, and Kayla Johnson, both of Colorado Springs. He was preceded in death by his parents, and younger brother, George C. Johnson. There will be a private service for family only. The family would like to extend special thanks to Elara Caring Hospice and nurse, Stephanie, and health aide, Leanna. Online condolences may be left at sunsetmemorygarden.com
