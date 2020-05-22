John R. Edwards, Sr., 84, Kokomo, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 4:06 p.m. in North Woods Village, Kokomo. He was born, in Tipton County, Indiana, to Garr and Iris (Norton) Edwards on February 14, 1936. He married Mary F. (Parsons) Edwards on July 8, 1956, and she preceded him death on December 10, 2013.
Mr. Edwards served in the United States Navy, being stationed in the Great Lakes. He then worked as a mechanic at Elwood Tire before his retirement in 1998.
He enjoyed working on cars and watching country-western TV shows.
He is survived by his sons, John R. Edwards, Jr., Greentown, and Tony Edwards, Kokomo; grandsons, Drake Edwards and Kahne Edwards, Kokomo; and sister-in-law, Cassie Dawson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and half-brother, and Ancil and Mabel Bodkin who he was raised by.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
