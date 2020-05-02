John Paul Gee, 51, of Kokomo, passed away at 9:46pm on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. He was born to Paul "Joe" Gee and Mary "Lynn" (Essex) Gee on June 4, 1968 in Loogootee, In. John married Kathleen (Black) Gee on April 29, 1995 in Burlington, Indiana.
John graduated from Loogootee High School in 1986 and earned a degree in Mortuary Science at Vincennes University in 1989. He earned his Indiana Funeral Director's License in 1990. Since 2001, John has served the families of Howard County as a funeral director at Ellers Mortuary, Kokomo. He was a board member of Crown Point Cemetery and past member of the Indiana Funeral Directors Association. John enjoyed spending time with his family, watching the Indianapolis Colts play every Sunday, grilling, and traveling. His family meant the world to him.
John is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Kathleen; daughter, Kelsie Gee; two sons, Spencer and Garrett Gee; mother, Mary "Lynn" Gee; sister, Gianna Armstrong; brother, William "Bill" (Bethany) Gee; mother-in-law, Judy Black; sisters-in-law, Laurie (Mark) Beahrs, Amy (Russell) Stier, Johanna Black; brothers-in-law, Dave (Mandy) Black and Doug (Amy) Black; many nieces and nephews including, Brandon Armstrong, Taiya Armstrong, Emma Gee, Grayson Gee, Griffin Gee; and many aunts and uncles.
He is preceded in death by his father, Paul "Joe" Gee; special uncle, John Paul Essex, John's namesake; aunts, Delorma Essex and Patty Bowling; brother-in-law, Wayne Armstrong; paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Wilma Gee; maternal grandparents, Willard and Holeene Essex.
There will be a private visitation and funeral service for John on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, with Pastor Terry Russell officiating. Burial will follow at Albright Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to Down Syndrome Indiana, Project: The Lucky Mama Project. You may donate directly to https://dsindiana.org/lucky-mama-project/. You may read John's obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to leave the family online condolence.