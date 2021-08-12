Our husband, father and Pop, John Patrick Foster passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, surrounded by the people he loved. John was born November 2, 1943 in Trenton, New Jersey. John and Judy met in Indiana when he was stationed at Bunker Hill in the U.S. Air Force. They married in 1965 and moved to New Jersey where John graduated from Trenton State College with his BA in English. John and Judy then moved to Chicago where he studied Celtic Linguistics, Medieval Studies, completing his Master and PhD, ABD. From there, John began his career as an Assistant Professor at Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts.
Ultimately, John and Judy returned to Trenton, New Jersey, where John taught English at Steinert High School for a year. In 1976, John began his next career at RCA, where he managed development, production, and testing of training courses for tracked vehicle recovery for the U.S. Army. As a Senior Consultant at Control Data Corporation he was integral to the development and sale of PLATO, for which he won several awards. John continued to break ground in the design, development, and delivery of distance learning as a Vice President at Merrill Lynch. He founded Trenton Training Works in1996, designing distance learning and computer-based training programs for international financial services firms.
John was a published, award-winning photographer. A piece of his work, Meeting House Window, is part of the permanent collection at the Michener Museum in Doylestown, PA.
All of these things were important to know about John. He lived life to the fullest, with every laugh, every hug, every smile. His personality filled the room and you knew you were loved in his presence.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judith Kay (Jung) Foster, a native of Tipton, Indiana; his daughters, Susan J. Totaro, Kathleen M. Ehling, and Mary E. Howe; his son-in-laws, Russell Totaro, John Ehling, and Matthew Howe; and his grandchildren, Chelsea, Ross, and Ryan Totaro; John Patrick Ehling; and Emily, Allison, and Madelyn Howe. He is also survived by his sister, Jane Marchetti and her husband, Phillip Marchetti; his brother-in-law, Michael Jung and wife, Connie Jung; and his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service for John will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 16 at St. John’s Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Goth presiding. The Tipton American Legion and the US Air Force will provide military honors. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Foster family.