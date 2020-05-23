John O. Lee II, 72, Kokomo, passed away at 4:18 pm Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home. He was born November 23, 1947, in Kokomo, the son of the late John O. & Betty Lou (Lentner) Lee. On October 10, 1965, he married Ruth E. Cordonier who preceded him in death March 13, 2017.
John worked for Haynes International, retiring in 2016 after 30 years of service as a Metallurgist and Furnace Operator. He enjoyed fishing, camping, drawing, and playing chess. John also enjoyed making model airplanes, carving figures, and telling stories (sometimes embellished).
John had an unwavering love of God, was very charismatic and everyone loved him. He referred to everyone as friend, brother or sister and would give you the shirt off of his back or shoes off of his feet. John had the most beautiful blue eyes and loved playing the guitar and the harmonica. He was an avid John Wayne fan and enjoyed watching westerns and cowboy movies.
John is survived by his children, Sarah “Cassie” (Keith) Campbell, Heather (Jeff) Reid, Danny (Jennifer) Lee, Libby (Lee) White, and Jay (Jane) Lee; grandchildren, Khalil, Andy, Zack, Angela, Jami, Stephanie, Tree, Allison, Chris, Matt, Willee, Nickee, Blake, Hannah, Hope, and one on the way; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy (Don) Killingbeck; “adopted children”, Kristen Garcia, Sarah Miller, Brittany Sands, Chance Fisher, and Kristen Haro; “adopted grandchildren”, Mya, Jr., Lili, Mason, and Caitlyne.
John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; and sister, Jennie Galloway.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Wednesday May 27, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. A celebration of life service and dinner will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the shelter house at 1805 St. Charles Court, Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
