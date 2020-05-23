John O. Lee II

Georgia Marie Ryan, 99 of Tipton died on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton. She was born almost 100 years ago on July 17, 1920 in Tipton County to Howard M. & Bessie L. (Moore) Hoover. She married Jessie Glen Ryan on January 27, 1936 and he preceded her in death on N…