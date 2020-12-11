John Norman Armstrong, 69, Peru, passed away at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born January 25, 1951, in Peru, IN, the son of the late Earl and Geraldine (Snodgrass) Armstrong. On July 29, 1972, he married Sharon Reynolds in Burlington, IN, and she survives.
John was a 1969 graduate of Carroll High School. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Bible and Religion, as well as, a Master’s degree in Christian Ministries at Huntington University. John was a member and ordained at Christian Life Fellowship in Greentown. His main passion was leading people to follow Jesus. John enjoyed fishing, singing, and bird watching. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and a proud Donald Trump supporter. He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his children, Matt (Peggy) Armstrong, Mendi (Blaine) Godbey; grandchildren, Cole Armstrong, Sylvia Armstrong, Caleb Godbey, Mason Godbey, Tyler Godbey, Madison Godbey; siblings, Charlene (Richard) Coy, Chuck Armstrong, Becky (Craig) Henry; several nieces and nephews; and his canine companion, Trudie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Mike Armstrong, and Joseph Armstrong.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Christian Life Fellowship, 1009 Holiday Drive, Greentown, IN 46936, with Kirk and Janelle Wade officiating. Masks will be required to be worn to attend the visitation and funeral service. Private funeral service and burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in John’s memory to Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, IN 46979, to assist the family with funeral expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
