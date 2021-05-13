John “Mike” Michael Toney, 71, Russiaville, passed away at 4:20 am Sunday, May 9, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital, Kokomo. He born June 27, 1949, in Kokomo, to the late William “Bill” and Betty (Appler) Toney. Mike was a 1968 graduate of Western High School. He worked for the Western School Corporation where he later retired.
Mike was welcomed to Heaven by his father and mother; sisters, Mary Beth Toney Cox and Jane Ann Toney Crocker; brother, Bob Toney; the Love of his life, second wife, Theresa “Miki” McDaniel Toney Johnson and Best Bud Jim “Jimbo” Ronk.
Those that will miss him are his children, Maria Toney and her daughter Kyndal Mellady, Todd Toney and his son Mitchel Toney; his big brother, Kenny Toney and wife Judy; little brother, Mark Toney and wife Penny; his good buddy and neighbor, Larry Grider; neighbor, Robin Mellady and several nieces and nephews. In addition, there are several friends and family who adored Mike and will miss seeing him sitting in his garage, enjoying a refreshment, with his side kick pup “Michael”.
Mike had a huge heart, loved hard and would do anything for anyone. He didn’t have deep pockets but would give you the shirt off his back. He always had a smile, big hearty laugh and some “words” of encouragement. Mike enjoyed poker nights with “The Guys”, hanging out at Sheps or O’Neals, Indy 500 parties at the Harrisons, reminiscing with Mike Kanable and visiting with Larry Grider. His favorite day of the week was Football Sunday. The Indianapolis Colts and Peyton Manning were his favorite, but he loved his sports and would not miss them for anything. Mike played football for Western. He coached football for Western and the Russiaville Rams and was a regular in the stands at Western football games for many years.
There will be a memorial cookout on June 26, 2021 to celebrate his life. Please plan on attending and sharing your Toney Boy stories, details will be finalized at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blankets, toys, food or funds to the Kokomo Humane Society in his name. Stout & Son Funeral Home is assisting with cremation. Messages of condolences may be left online at www.stoutandson.com
