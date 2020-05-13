John Michael Maher, 35, Kokomo, went home to be with his heavenly father, Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born July 26, 1984, in Kokomo. He was the son of John Edward Maher II & Carolyn Chambers.
Michael was a 2003 graduate of Northwestern High School, where he ran cross country, played freshman basketball and played two years of soccer for N.H.S. He attended Ivy Tech Community College and Indiana University in Kokomo. He had also attended I.U.P.U.I. in Indianapolis. He attended Abundant Life Church.
He was employed with DC Coaters as a supervisor and production worker. Michael had also worked for Becks Hybrids and had farmed with his father and uncle. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, wakeboarding, snowboarding, and loved Ford Mustangs.
Michael was always such a joy to be around. He was humble and soft spoken, always positive and had a ready smile. He would help anybody, anytime. He loved family, friends and loved all animals. Even though his earthly life was short his effects will long be remembered
Along with his parents, John Maher & Carolyn Chambers, Michael is survived by his brother, Brian Cheek; paternal grandmother, Frances Maher; aunts and uncles, Tom & Bridget Maher, Larry & Michelle Hinesley, Brian & Julie Smock, and Marilyn Alexander, along with many cousins.
Michael was preceded in death by his infant sister, Angela Cheek; grandfather, John E. Maher; grandmother, Bernita Cohee; and uncle, Tim Maher.
Friends are invited to attend the service via a webcast. The webcast will be available at 2:00 pm Friday, May 15, 2020, and for 90 days after. You may use the link at the bottom of his obituary page at www.hasler-stout.com to view the service. Burial will follow the service at 3:00 p.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown, and we ask that social distancing be practiced. Memorial contributions may be made in Michael’s memory to Abundant Life Church, St. Vincent Hospital Foundation-Kokomo, or the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
