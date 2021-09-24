John Martin Gross, 77, of Kokomo, passed away suddenly after complications from hip surgery, at 5:20PM on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born December 27, 1943, Elwood, to Milford and Florence (Rode) Gross.
Immediately after graduating Kokomo High School in 1961, he enlisted into the US Air Force until 1965. He was stationed several places including Hickam AFB, Hawaii, Guam and Okinawa, Japan with 56th Weather Reconnaissance as Aircraft Radar Repairman. He worked for Delco Electronics as an hourly radio repairman in 1965. He quickly was promoted to salary supervisor and retired from Delphi as Operations Manager in July 2000.
John married Doris Marquand Small on November 5, 1965 and they were married 52 years before Doris passed away in December 2017. He enjoyed playing cards, gardening, woodworking, golf, working on puzzles and traveling. Throughout the years they were snowbirds in Las Vegas NV and Panama City Beach FL.
Survivors include his children, Cynthia Lynn Small (Gregory) Enstrom, Tamara Small (Donald) Jarvis, Kelly Gross (Steven) Schaub, and Brett (Kelli) Gross; grandchildren, Gregory Hollis, Kelsey Hollis, Peter Enstrom, Grace Enstrom, Claire (Enstrom) Madison, Cole Schaub, Dalton Schaub, Payton Gross, Regan Gross, and Ashtyn Gross; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Phillip (Sharon) Gross, Fred (Trini) Gross; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ronald Gross.
A celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center; 3400 South Webster Street in Kokomo at 2PM with Rev. Gregory Enstrom officiating. Family will offer visitation between 12PM-2PM. Beginning at 2PM the Kokomo VFW & the United States Air Force will present Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in John’s honor to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Cancer Society.
