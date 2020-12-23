John Lorin Miller, 62, Kokomo, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born May 20, 1958, in Denver, CO, the son of the late Jesse L. & Nettie (Dyk) Miller. On July 12, 1986, in Ipswich, England, he married Alison A. Day who survives.
John worked as a maintenance contractor with the military and was the logistic coordinator for Cadence International Ministry to the Military. He was owner and operator of JL Miller Inc working in residential construction. John loved people, trains, technology, music and cooking. He would help people in church with counseling or whatever they needed. John loved his family and his Lord most of all.
Along with his wife Alison, John is also survived by his sons, Joseph Luke Miller and Jesse Louis Miller; siblings, James Miller and Judith Miller Raines, along with several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will hold a memorial service via Zoom at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to cadence.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
