John L. Hansel

John Linwood Hansel, 60 of Tipton died early Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home. John was born in Indianapolis on September 2, 1960 to Robert E. & Harriet E. (Hubbard) Hansel.
John had worked in construction at Riley Modern Mobile Home Park in Kokomo. When he found some free time, he really enjoyed fishing, especially at the Kokomo Reservoir.
Survivors include one sister and three brothers, Sheila Parrott, Tipton, Robert Hansel and wife Linda, Indianapolis, Benjamin Hansel and wife Vickie, Bloomfield and Richard Hansel, Kokomo.
Graveside services for John will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3 at New Maysville Cemetery in Putnam County with burial to follow. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home in Tipton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kokomo VFW, 920 N. Washington Street, Kokomo, Indiana, 46901.