John “Johnny” Darrel Lipinski, 83, Kokomo, passed away at 4:03 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his daughter’s (Lisa Reed) home in Lafayette. He was born on September 2, 1936, in Russiaville, to John and Esther Lipinski. On February 19, 1964, he married Shirley Ann Russell who passed away on November 28, 2019, in Kokomo.
After graduating from Western High school in 1954, he worked at Delco Electronics as a Plater for 35 years, retiring in 1992. He also served as a Military Police Officer in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandkids. Johnny was a very devoted husband, he and Shirley never spent a night apart. The family they raised was their greatest joy. He was known for his friendly and fun personality, admirable work ethic and his willingness to help others. He loved working at Delco, watching IU basketball, Chicago Bears football, auto racing and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and concerts. He was instrumental in helping Shirley care for her aging parents for many years in their home. He also loved dogs as throughout their marriage Shirley and Johnny had “at least” one dog living with them.
Johnny is survived by his children, Lisa (Steve) Reed, Lafayette, and John (Rhonda) Lipinski, Warsaw, Poland; Greg (Janet) Parker, Kokomo and Mike (Sherrie) Parker, Kokomo; grandchildren, Joseph Parker, Fishers, Christen (Ian) Sando, Carmel, Brandi Parker, Plano, Texas, Brittany (Sean) Schafer, Valparaiso, Bryce (Erica) Parker, Westfield, Kayla (Matt) Jacobs, Whitestown, Ashely Reed, Roanoke, Lily Lipinski, West Lafayette, and Lia Lipinski, Warsaw, Poland; and great-grandsons, Parker and Eli Sando, Sean Michael and Crew Schafer and Tripp Parker. Johnny is also survived by siblings, Millie Paul, Tom Lipinski, Kay (Ron) Mickelson and Cindy (Roy) Nehl, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Johnny was preceded in death by his sister, Patty Randall, and brothers, Dwayne, Richard and Jim.
Private family services will be held. Friends are invited to watch a webcast of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020, by clicking on the link at the bottom of Johnny’s obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery in Greentown. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Johnny’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John "Johnny" Darrel Lipinski, please visit our floral store.