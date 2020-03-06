John “Joe” Joseph Haworth passed away suddenly at home the morning of Tuesday, March 2, 2020. He was born in Travis A.F.B in California on July 19, 1959 to the late Thomas Wayne Haworth and Mary (Sanchez) Haworth.
He married Sandra (Lamphier) Haworth on July 5th 2001 in Kokomo Indiana. They were married for 19 years and she survives. Joe graduated from Haworth High School. He worked for Arnie Cooks Roofing many years. He was an avid Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan. He loved his sports, cooking out with family and friends and his love for his rottweilers Shelby, Sasha and Jayde. Surviving him are his wife Sandra, sons John Haworth Jr., Kenneth Kaylor, sisters, Mary Haworth Carswell and Sandra Rodriguez, brothers Tom and Phil Haworth, sister in laws, Patti Lamphier Martin and Laurie Smith Mounts, as well as Brothers in law, Jeff Lamphier and Michael Mounts, Scot Ewing and his daughter Hope, grandchildren Colten and Makayla, and several nieces and nephews. He held a special place in his heart for niece, Brittany Luna Sutton her husband Cameron and their children, Maddison, Summer, and Skyler and nephew J.T. Rodriguez.
Those who have passed before him are his parents, and a nephew, Rik Carswell.
Visitation for friends and family will be from 5 to 7pm at Ellers Mortuary, Tuesday March 10th, 2020. If you wish to share a memory, please stay for the moments in Joe's life at 7pm.