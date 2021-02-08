It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the loss of a loving husband, a devoted father, a grateful grandfather & great grandfather and a thankful friend to many.
John Henry Beachy of Kokomo, 85 years old, peacefully passed away at home Saturday at 2:30 a.m., February 6, 2021. He was born on February 16, 1935 to Manasses & Katie Beachy Kokomo, IN. He married his best friend, Louise Emilie (Troyer), in October 1958. For many years, he was an active involved member of Howard Miami Mennonite Church and Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, but more importantly he created a lifetime legacy that will be carried on by his family and friends. He is celebrating in Heaven and is home. His race is complete here on earth, but his journey in Heaven has just begun.
A 1955 graduate of Northwestern High school, John excelled playing baseball and basketball in those days. That love transferred to coaching baseball at all levels where he taught the fundamentals of the game and invested in young men teaching them life skills that to this day is appreciated by all who had an opportunity to be coached by him. His skill of driving and love of Super Stock drag racing came together with his brother Ezra (Beachy Machine Shop) for many years where this dynamic duo had much success at the race tracks locally and across America.
John was an incredible mechanically inclined man, as he (and Louise) started Beachy’s Feed Service and Sycamore Veal Farms where he was the owner/operator. This provided the family with an avenue to be raised on love, hard work and self-sufficiency. John (and Louise) cherished their time in retirement fixing up their Pine Craft, Florida home and spending winters with family and friends, while having many conversations over pie and coffee. His greatest achievement was simply his family. He was very proud of his family and was devoted to each one and ensured we all understood that, which is part of a powerful legacy that he left. He will be dearly missed and forever loved.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Louise (Troyer) Beachy; brother, Menno Beachy; and sister, Shirley (Beachy) Roaden; children, Carey (Michelle), Tony (Doin) and Brian (Gayle); grandchildren, Kortni Beachy Key, Morghan Beachy, Anyah Beachy, Alex Beachy, Kegan Boe (Kimberly), Kade Beachy, Kole Beachy, Eric Beachy (Jessica), Emily (Beachy) Edwards (Matt) and Isaac Beachy; great-grandsons, Cooper Key, Kallahan Boe, Leo Edwards and Sawyer Edwards.
John was preceded in death by his father and mother, Manasses and Katie Beachy; step mother, Fannie Beachy; sister, Mary Bontrager; and brothers, Melvin Beachy and Ezra Beachy.
In honoring and celebrating John’s life, we will have a 9:30 a.m. graveside service will be held at Christner Cemetery prior to the memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St. Kokomo, IN. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3-6 pm Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations that will go towards Bible Recovery Program through the Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene and funeral expenses. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.hasler-stout.com.
