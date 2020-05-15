John Harlan Sheely, 56, passed away on May 13, 2020. He was born to the late Larry D. Sheely and Karen (Hollingsworth) Sheely on January 14, 1964 in Kokomo, Indiana. John graduated from Haworth High School in 1982, where he moved to Dallas Texas, residing there for twenty years. He retired from Verizon after 20 dedicated years as a Customer Service Account Manager.
After retiring, John worked at the Original Treasure Mart and Worldwide Pawn. He loved collecting antiques, decorating cakes, and had a passion for volunteering at the nursing home, homeless shelter, and at his church, Carpenter's House. John was a true giver and cared deeply for everyone. He was a great friend, brother, son, uncle, grandson, and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
John was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Clarence and Gladys Sheely; grandmother, Mary Powers; and brother-in-law, Don Stowers.
John is survived by his sisters Debby Stowers and Mary (Jason) Sheely; twin brother William "Bill" Sheely, brothers Larry "Jim" (Dana) Sheely, and Mark (Kim) Sheely; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private family gathering is being held on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Carpenter's House Church or Woodland Church of God, both in Kokomo.