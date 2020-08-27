John Garfield Davis, 83, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on August 25, 2020. He was born on January 23, 1937 in Persia, TN the son of Dode and Otella (Everhart) Stout. In December of 1967 he married Edna (Shirley) Davis who preceded him in death.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, York Rite, Shriner's, and the American Legion. John retired from Cabit after several years of service. He also worked at Cuneo Press for 24 years.
Surviving relatives include two sons, Terry Davis; Jimmy Davis both of Kokomo, IN; two brothers, Glenn T. Davis of Kokomo, IN; Dode Davis of Kokomo, IN; two sisters, Bonnie Sullivan of Galveston, IN; Nell Badgley of Peru, IN; several grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother Ralph Stout, three sisters Minnie Marjeana; Orinne Ousley and Mary Jane Stillwell.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 12:00 - 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.