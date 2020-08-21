John Fredrick Coombs, 80, Kokomo, passed away at 11:40 pm Monday, August 17, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born May 22, 1940, to John and Eva (Feller) Coombs in Kokomo. In 1972, he married Janet Cooper in Kokomo, and she survives.
John was a 1958 graduate of Western High School. He served in the United States Air Force from 1958-1964, obtaining the rank of Airman First Class. He retired from Chrysler in 1993 after 30 years of service. John grew up as a farmer, was a member of UAW 685, and a member of First Christian Church. He was an avid boater and enjoyed his trips to Ft. Myers, FL.
In addition to his wife Janet, John is survived by his sons, Bill Coombs, Allen Coombs, Robin (Amy) Coombs, and David Coombs; brother, Max Coombs; step-daughters, Debbie Vawter, and Luisa Cox; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents; step-son, Douglas McQuinn; and two step-grandsons.
Private services will be held for John at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Military honors will be provided by the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team and United States Air Force. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association and the American Lung Association in John’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
