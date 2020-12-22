John Frederick Scott, a gentleman, scholar, and teller of tall tales, 85, passed away peacefully 5:10 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020. He was born July 3, 1935, in Scircleville, IN, the son of the late Melvin O. Scott Jr. and Reba L. (Johnson) Scott. On December 18, 1954, he married Shirelene Alder at the Baptist Church in Scircleville, and she preceded him in death on July 20, 1990. He married Judith Mills at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church on May 27, 2006, and she survives.
John graduated from Scircleville High School in 1954. In 1952, John joined the Indiana National Guard in Kempton. He served as a Battery Commander in Elwood, Kempton, Kokomo, and Indianapolis. He transferred from the National Guard to the Army Reserve in 1973 and retired in 1995 as a Major. During his National Guard tour, he attended Artillery Officer Basic Course and Advanced Artillery School at Ft. Sill, OK. He was an instructor at Ft. Sill. He attended Jungle Operations School, Ft. Gulick, Canal Zone, Panama, and several other maintenance schools. While in high school he worked for several area farmers. In 1954, he started working for National Homes in Lafayette, IN. He then worked for Stark & Wetzel (meat packers) in Frankfort, IN. In 1956, he went to work for Chrysler Corp. in Kokomo. John started his apprenticeship as a Millwright, and worked as one for over 30 years. He retired from Chrylser in 1992. After retirement, he was active in UAW Local 685 retirees and was elected to several different offices, including chairman. He was a member of West Point Christian Church, the Roosevelt-Kennedy Democrat Club of Clinton Co., Moose Lodge #7 Frankfort, Indiana Sherriff’s Association, American Legion Post #6 Kokomo, Charter member for Retired Americans (ARA), Endowment member of the National Rifle Association, member AARP, Life member 1/150 Field Artillery association. He loved to hunt, fish, travel, and go to flea markets and auctions. He may have been one of the last great fishermen, his fish stories are legends.
In addition to his wife Judith, John is survived by his son, Randall (Joan) Scott; siblings, Virginia (Art) Sands, Melvin O. (Carolyn) Scott III; step-children, Scott (Karen) Mills, Eric Mills, Suzanne (Mike) Crump; grandchildren, Stacy (Brian) Crockett, J.D. (Ashley) Scott, Amy Scott, Sara Scott; 11 great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Shirelene Alder; son, Robert Scott; daughter, Tammi Wykel; sister, Martha McAfee; step-daughter, Nancy Gibson; and step-son-in-law, Ed Gibson.
Private family viewing will take place at Stout & Son Funeral Home. Public burial will follow in Scott Cemetery, Scircleville, IN, 12:15 estimated time of arrival on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, with Pastor Darren Miracle officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John’s memory to West Point Christian Church, 5112 N. County Road 1250 E., Russiaville, IN, 46979, or a charity of your choice. Stout & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
