John Fitzgerald White, 57, Kokomo, passed away 11:15 pm Saturday September 25, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent- Kokomo Hospital. He was born in Elwood, IN, on August 26, 1964, the son of the late Robert J. and Hertha White.
John attended Western School Corporation growing up and graduated from Kokomo High School in 1983. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, earning the rank of E-5 Sergeant. Following his military service, he worked at Subaru as a skilled trades machinist and at a machine shoppe in Rossville. He enjoyed fishing, shooting guns, and attending Renaissance Festivals. John loved to take rides on his Harley Davidson. He was a member of American Bikers Aimed Toward Education of Indiana, promoting safety of motorcyclists.
John is survived by his children, Anastasia Marie White, Stephanie (Scott) Nichole Taylor White, Amanda Elaine King, and Robert Joseph (Randee) White; 7 grandchildren; 4 fur-grandchildren; sister, Patty White; nephews and niece, James, Aaron, and Cindy; and the mother of his children.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 am to noon Monday October 4, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street Russiaville, IN 46979. Burial will follow in Marion National Cemetery at 1 pm on Monday with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John’s memory to American Bikers Aimed Toward Education of Indiana, 51 North Baldwin Street, Bargersville, IN 46106. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.