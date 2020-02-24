John F. Miller, 83, of Tipton died Friday, February 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Duncansville, Pennsylvania on December 10, 1936 to John W. and Adaline C. (Reed) Miller. John married Carol L. Long and she survives. He had lived in Duncansville from 1936-1955, Philadelphia from 1955-1959, Tipton, Pennsylvania from 1968-1973 and Tipton, Indiana since 1973.
John was a maintenance supervisor for Pittsburgh Plate Glass, retiring from the Kokomo facility. He attended the First Baptist Church in Tipton. John graduated in 1954 from Hollidaysburg High School in Pennsylvania. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, flying, gardening and played trumpet in various bands. John served our country in the United States Navy from 1955 through 1959 and belonged to the American Legion in Tipton.
Survivors besides his wife Carol include his daughters, Kathleen M. Miller and husband Ian Anderson of Carmel and Cherie McClain of Kokomo. His grandchildren include Justin Dillman, Whitney Wilson, Savannah Smith and Violet Anderson. John has three great-grandchildren, Gentry Wilson, Evelyn Dillman and Cameron Smith. He is also survived by one brother, Thomas D. Miller and wife Glenna of Duncansville, Pennsylvania and one sister, Darlene Wilson of Pompano, Florida. John was preceded in death by one daughter, Kim Eileen Miller and two brothers, William Miller and Terry Miller.
Funeral services for John will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25 at the First Baptist Church in Tipton with Pastor Randy Carlisle presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.