John F. "Jack" Zimmerer

John Francis “Jack” Zimmerer, 87, Kokomo, passed away at 6:54 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Dukes Memorial Hospital in Peru. He was born, in Kokomo, on March 25, 1933. He was the son of the late Leo Gardner Zimmerer and Mary Frances Parker.
Jack graduated from Kokomo High School in 1951 and attended Purdue University and Indiana University Kokomo. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1953 to 1956, and while stationed at Treasure Island, California (San Francisco), served on the USMC Drill Team.
He was employed by Continental Steel for 27 years, until the shutdown in 1986, where he went from Labor Union, to the Clerical and Technical Union, to Turn Foreman, Department Head, and then to Assistant to the Superintendent of the Wire Mill, spending the last 25 years in supervision. He was also co-owner of DL&T Pro-Sort from 1986 to 1994 and was employed by Sam’s Club from 1999 to 2010.
Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, golf, and woodworking. He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus #656, life member of the American Legion, life member (I-76) of the United States Bowling Congress, past president and life member of the City of Firsts Bowling Association, life and trophy member of the North American Fishing Club, life member of the National Rifle Association, life member of the Handy Man Club of America, life member of Major League Baseball Insider’s Club, member of the Elks Lodge #190, Over The Hill Gang Bowling League (Kokomo Sport Bowl), AARP and the KOFF Club.
He is survived by his children, Diane Marie (James) Hoagland, Kokomo, Gregory Michael (Beth) Zimmerer, Brownsburg, Dr. John Bernard (Kaley) Zimmerer, Logansport, Anthony Leo (Dr. Shari) Zimmerer, Tampa, Florida, and Susan Marie (Chris) Sprinkle, Indianapolis; grandchildren, Kyle Wheeler, Samantha Zimmerer Fritch, Josiah and Noah Sprinkle, Gabriel and Grant Hoagland, and Lauren, Madison, Ava and Mia Zimmerer; great-grandchild, Harper Fritch; and sisters, Mary Ann (Jim) Sunkes, Kettering, Ohio, and Marie Antonio (Ron) Schweitzer, Smithville, Texas.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. John Nguyen the celebrant. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Marine Corps and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the church. Contributions may be made in Jack’s memory to the Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing Clinic or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
