It is with great sadness that the family of John Eugene Streza announce his passing to be with our Lord and Savior Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:46 am at American Village Health in Indianapolis. John was born April 3, 1945, in Kokomo, to Nicklae & Eva (Berdosh) Streza. On August 7, 1982, he married Teresa Gillam at First Christian Church in Kokomo.
John graduated from Kokomo High School in 1963. He served his country through military service with the Army Reserves. John was an active member of Crossroads Community Church. He was employed with Delco/GM/Delphi for over 40 years.
John enjoyed spending holidays and special times with his family. He was an avid Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed watching these sporting events with friends. He especially enjoyed going out West to see family and vacationing in Hobe Sound, Florida with family swimming, jogging and walking along the beach. He cherished his trips hunting and deep sea fishing in Alaska with his brother and nephews. He will be sadly missed.
John is survived by his wife, Teresa Streza; daughter, Nicole Streza; granddaughter, Keaira Streza; mother-in-law, Ginny (Lewis) Gillam; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marge (Nick) Streza, Sandy (Tom) Vega, Joe Dale, Kirk (Julie) Gillam, Sheri (Todd) Britton and Sonnie (Wanda) Lewis; nieces and nephews, Vicki (Rich) Keifer, Nick III (Cinthia) Streza, Dick (Nancy) Streza, Abby (Patrick) Davis, Carly (Sam) Bell, Derek Gillam, Shelby Vega and Sean Vega, along with a special thank you to niece, Shannon Vega for all her help and support.
John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Nick Streza; fathers-in-law, Darell Gillam and Bob Simmons; mother-in-law, Lois (Johnson) Simmons; and brother-in-law, Doug Gillam.
Due to the Covid Pandemic, private services will be held for close family and friends at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Kevin Smith officiating. Private burial will be held in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to Crossroads Community Church or Kokomo Rescue Mission. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.