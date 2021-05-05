It is with great sorrow that the family of John Edward Slusher announces his passing at the age of 95 on May 4, 2021. He was born on June 29, 1925 in Kokomo Indiana to James & Elsie Slusher.
John enjoyed being outdoors working in his yard, fishing, camping and being with nature. He loved the Indianapolis Colts and fancied himself a woodworker.
John is survived a son, Michael Slusher, daughters, Barbara Slusher & Rachel Hill, grandchildren, Howard Slusher II, Neva Marie Benedict, Joseph Slusher, Amber West, Kelly Jenkins, Neva Slusher, Allen Lowery, Sue Archer, Stacey Umbaugh, Bridget Flenner, Summer Bailey, Travis, John & Matt Hill, many great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren.
John is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Neva (Myers) Slusher of 69 years, son, Howard Slusher, daughter, Rebecca McCain, sister, Phyllis Corn, one grandchild and two great grandchildren.
Services for John will be Monday May 10, 2021 1:00pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street with a gathering of friends starting at 11:00am until time of service. Burial in Kokomo Memorial Park will follow the service. Pastor Jeff Sexton will officiate.
You can find John’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you can send flowers or write a message to the family.