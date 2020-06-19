John E. Munsell passed to his Heavenly home on September 7, 2019 in Hobbs, New Mexico.
He was born November 29, 1958 in Kokomo, Indiana and graduated from Kokomo High School. He worked 40 years driving semi trucks across the U.S. and gate guarding in Texas.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Ronda; children John JR, Jenny, Dakota, Sean and Cory Munsell; one sister Mary VanSickel.
He was cremated with private service in Texas. He leaves behind beautiful memories in the hearts of those who loved him.