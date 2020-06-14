John E. Miller, 73, of Galveston, went home to be with the Lord at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Community Howard Regional Hospital in Kokomo. He was born April 26, 1946 in Qulin, Missouri to Charles L. and Myrtle Glodene (Pratt) Miller. He married Linda Hart on July 4, 1965 in Kokomo. Linda preceded him in death on October 13, 2019.
John retired from Syndicate Sales in Kokomo with several years’ service. He was a member of In His Image Church in Kokomo and the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed working with leather, wood, paracord and diamond painting. He also loved being outdoors hunting and fishing.
Surviving family include his children, Mark Miller (Lori Davis), Galveston and Lisa Miller also of Galveston. His grandchildren, Justin (Danielle) Miller and Zachary Miller of Kokomo and great grandchildren, Payton, Skye, and Emma Miller of Kokomo. John is also survived by his siblings, Dallas (Cecilia) Miller of North Carolina, Christine Brady, of Indiana, Alice (Don) Wells of Missouri and Milford Miller of Missouri. Brother-in-law, John (Trela) Hart, Galveston and Rose (Roger) Kunkle of Walton. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Tippy.
Private services will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Pastor Brad Swain officiating. Burial will follow in the Galveston Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial visitation will take place at a later date.
John’s services will be recorded and may be watched here on this website immediately following services on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations may be sent to In His Image Church or the Kokomo Humane Society in John’s honor.
