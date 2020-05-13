John Carroll Geiger Jr.

John C. Geiger, Jr., 85, of Kokomo, IN passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born on December 10, 1934 in Pottstown, PA the son of John Carroll and Peggy (Wilson) Geiger, Sr.. He married Nan (Hanson) Geiger on March 14, 1963 and later married Virginia Geiger on May 25, 1985.
John proudly served in the United States Air Force for 21 years. He received the bronze star during his service and achieved the rank of Senior Master Sargent. John's hobby was antique cars. He enjoyed working on and showing his 1957 gold Oldsmobile.
Surviving relatives include his wife Virginia Geiger of Kokomo; two daughters, Debbie Monticue (Jack); Tammy Cody; twelve grandchildren, Jacob Monticue (Mary Grace) of Delphi, IN; Daniel Monticue (Val) of San Diego, CA; Hannah Henson (Michael) of Winder, GA; Stephen Monticue of Indianapolis, IN; Leah, David, Nathaniel, Susannah, Joel and Joseph Monticue ; Jacey and Jacobey Cody; two great grandchildren, Elizabeth and Andrew Henson. and brother, James Geiger (Sue) of Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dory Geiger Greer; son, David John Geiger.
Private services are being arranged by Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. The family will greet visitors from 12:30 PM until 2:30 PM on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery in Kokomo, IN. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com