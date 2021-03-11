John (Tuck) Calveard 88 passed away on March 6th 2021 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Ft Wayne Indiana. John was born in Kokomo on March 29th 1932. His parents were John and Marie (Wagner) Calveard. John was retired from Delco Electronics after working for 31 years. He served in the Air Force from 1951-1955. He also served 1 year in Korea. John married Geneva Pauline Newport on Dec. 27 1958. He and his wife spent 35 winters in Florida. Survivors include his wife from Huntington, daughter Lisa Southworth from Huntington, and son Mike(Kathi) from Frostproof Florida.
No services will be planned. He will be cremated and is entrusted to Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Ft Wayne.