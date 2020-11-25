John Anson Turnpaugh, 75, Kokomo, passed away at 6:40 pm Monday, November 23, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born January 3, 1945, in Kokomo, the son of Meredith & Wanda (Kelley) Turnpaugh. On June 16, 1995, he married Ellen (King) Klumpp who survives.
John retired from Yellow Freight Ways and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union #135 in Indianapolis. He loved to gamble, play Bingo, family get togethers and especially loved spending time with his granddaughters.
Along with his wife Ellen, John is also survived by his daughters, Stacy (Steven) Bentley and Jennifer Turnpaugh; step-sons Dale Klumpp and Travis Klumpp; grandchildren, Madison (Micah) Lacefield, Eryn Bentley, Jessica Bentley, Breanna Bentley, Kinzi Turnpaugh, Ty Turnpaugh Bracey Turnpaugh and Damon Klumpp; siblings, Larry (Janice) Turnpaugh and Margaret Stiles; sister-in-law, Linda (Martin) Paul; and longtime friend, Steve Anthony.
John was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Donald Turnpaugh and Mattie Hackle.
In keeping with John’s wishes, no services are planned. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
