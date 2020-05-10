John A. Young, Kokomo, Indiana resident, was called home to be with the Lord on May 9, 2020. He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Born April 24, 1936 to now deceased father Joseph G. Young and mother Goldie Fay Young.
He married the love of his life, Helen “Katy” Young, on May 11, 1957. He was a loving father to his son, Mark A. Young, and daughter, Tina L. Young, and an inspirational grandfather to his grandchildren, Janelle Reed, husband Damion Reed, Amanda Lee, husband DJ Lee, Lexie Young, and Emily Young and her significant other, Collin Hinze, and great-grandchildren, Amiah, Isiah, and Annah Lee, and DeAndre and Damion Reed II. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Andrew Young, Paul Helens, and Rolland Rea. He is survived by brother, Martin Young.
He retired from Kokomo Transmission Plant as a machine repairman. He was a member of UAW Local 685. Prior to his time in Chrysler, he spent 21 years working at Continental Steel.
He was a member of Grace Community Four Square Church since 1978.
He had many hobbies including building motorcycles and small engines. He raced motorcycles for ten years. There was nothing he could not fix or build. John shared his wisdom and love to all those around him. He was an incredible mentor for many things, which included sharing relationship advice in his final days with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The love did not stop with his family; he and wife Katy were foster parents to eight children.
Friends are invited to attend the service via a webcast. The webcast will be available at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, and for 90 days after. You may use the link at the bottom of his obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com. to view the service. Private burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Contributions may be made in John’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
