John A. Wallace, 98 of Tipton died Friday October 30, 2020 at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville. He was born in Anderson, Indiana on October 30, 1922 to Earl and Etta (Clauser) Wallace. He married Deloris Miller On December 7, 1950. In 1952 they moved from Anderson to the Atlanta area. Deloris preceded him in death on March 2, 2000.
John served his country in the Navy during WWII. He was a die maker at Delco Remy in Anderson for 44 years, retiring in 1985. He belonged to the Omega Christian Church and was very active in the Masonic Lodge as 50 year member and was Masonic Grand High of Indiana during 1985-1986. He held numerous offices in the lodge throughout the years. For over 40 years he was a member of the Amateur Radio Club. He was a director of the Indiana WeatherNet for several years and was also an active member of the Indiana TrafficNet.
John is survived by 2 sons, Kenneth and wife Ann of Kokomo and Dennis and wife Brenda of St. Louis, MO. He has 4 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by a son, Forrest (June) a sister and 3 brothers.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday November 3, 2020 at 2:00P.M. at Omega Christian Church with Pastor Neal Brown presiding. Visitation will occur at the church from Noon Tuesday until service time. Masonic rites will be provided by the Austin Masonic Lodge at the beginning of the funeral. Burial with Military Honors from the Tipton American Legion will follow at Arcadia Cemetery.
Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to: Austin Masonic Lodge 122 N. Main Street Tipton, Indiana 46072.