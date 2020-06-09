Joey Nicole Ross, 30 years old, Kokomo IN, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 5th, 2020. Joey was born in Kokomo IN on June 30th, 1989 to Joseph and Donna (Deede) Ross. Joey attended Indian Heights Elementary and Taylor Middle and High Schools. During her childhood, Joey played soccer, basketball, gymnastics, Jazz Dancing, volleyball, and was a cheerleader for PAL and Taylor Middle School. Joey loved Country Music and going to concerts with her friends. When Joey went to a concert, she would find her cousin Angel Mae and hang out with her and made sure everyone knew Angel was her cousin. Joey loved rides on motorcycles, and she was fond of her uncle Larry Hattabaugh, who would take her on an occasional ride. Her cousin Casey was like a sister to her that she loved very much. Joey loved having fun with her many friends, and she was an outgoing person who did not know a stranger. She was a very kindhearted and generous person who was quick to help people in need. Joey worked at Chrysler Kokomo KTP.
The Lord blessed Joey with two beautiful children, Macie and Mason.
Joey is survived by her parents Joseph and Donna Ross, her two children Macie and Mason, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Joey was afflicted with a mental illness called Borderline Personality Disorder. She lived most of her life fighting this dreadful mental illness. Joey had a network of friends who loved her and knew her daily struggles. To those supporting friends, her parents thank you for loving their daughter and helping her. You made a difference in her life and they are grateful.
Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Rodgers Pavilion at Highland Park in Kokomo, IN. The family will be providing food and everyone is encouraged to dress casual and celebrate Joey’s life. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com