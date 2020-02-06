Joetta Jane Light age 87 of kokomo formerly of Goodland, passed away January 30, 2020 at 7:55 pm in Kokomo, Indiana. Born on March 28,1932 in Kingston, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late William C. Hyden and Lula J. (Armstrong) Hyden. She attended the Kingston, West Virginia schools and graduated from Kingston, West Virginia High School in 1950. Joetta married Gordon Light on October 24, 1964 in West Virginia. He preceded her in death on November 2, 1984 in Goodland.
Joetta was a homemaker, a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, and a member of the Jasper Newton County Community Band. She loved spending time at the Goodland Library and faithfully meeting her friends at McDonald’s in Kentland every morning for coffee.
Joetta is survived by her daughter and son in law Sheila and David Shuck, of Kokomo, and son Alex Harris of Goodland, three grandchildren: Kasey Bostic (Brad Slabaugh), Kody Shuck, wife Alyssa, and Kameron Shuck (Brandi Tate). Also surviving are four great grandchildren: Mitchell Bostic, Braxton Bostic AND Alayah and Kayden Shuck. She was also a nanny to two special children Aaron Knochel and Jordan Wirtz.
She is preceded in death by her husband Gordon, parents, five sisters and four brothers.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday February 5th at 2:00 PM at the Gerts Funeral Home in Brook, with Pastor Christopher Kosary officiating.
Friends may call Wednesday February 5th from twelve noon until time of service. Burial will follow in the Buswell Cemetery in Kentland.
