Joe Roswog, 80, of Logansport, also known to his friends as “Belt Buckle Joe”, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at his home. He was born December 19, 1940, in Kokomo to Lawrence Joseph and Margaret (Stahl) Roswog. He married Shirley Kell on February 1, 1964, in Crawfordsville, Indiana and she survives.
Joe retired from General Motors as a Pipe Fitter in 1998 with 35 years’ service. He enjoyed tinkering around his home, woodworking, collecting and attending any event his granddaughters were involved in. He was a steadfast family man and treasured his family immensely.
Surviving family include his wife, Shirley Roswog of Logansport; his two sons, Chris Roswog of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Jeff and his wife Brandi Roswog of Kokomo. His beloved granddaughters, Madison and Cecilia Roswog also survive him. He is preceded in death by his parents and infant brother.
A time of gathering will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 6th, 2021, at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston. Private family burial will take place at Walton IOOF Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Lewis Cass Buddy Bag’s in Joe’s honor. Remember to share a memory about Joe online at www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements.
