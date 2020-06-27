Joe Rayls, 95, Kokomo, passed away June 24, 2020, at Century Villa Health Care in Greentown. He was born January 23, 1925, in Kokomo, the son of the late Don & Margaret (Carter) Rayls. On July 3, 1947, he married Wanda “Annie” (Mullen) Rayls, and she preceded him in death.

Joe was a 1943 graduate of Kokomo High School. He served with the United States Navy as a SK2C Petty Officer on the AVS1 ship during WWII. Joe retired from General Motors as a machine builder after 40 ½ years. He enjoyed spending the winters in Winter Haven, Florida for 21 years. Joe spent the last few years living at Century Villa in Greentown.

Joe was a 59 year member of Parr United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and served on many committees. He was also a member of First Church of the Nazarene for the past 12+ years. He participated in leading the singing for the church services at Century Villa. Joe enjoyed caring for their dog “Katie”, picking raspberries, working outdoors, reading, fishing, and being with family and friends.

The family would like to give a special thank you to all the nurses, aides and staff members at Century Villa in Greentown.

Joe is survived by his children, David (Debbi) Rayls, Kokomo, and Becky (Mike) Middlesworth, Greentown; grandchildren, Kylene and Bryan Varner, Zionsville, Stacy and Ryan Russell, Galveston, Jim and Cathy Riddle, Kokomo, and Jeff and Melanie Middlesworth, Fishers; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alice and Ezra Varner, Riley and Ansen Russell, J.T. Wolewucki, Jimmy Riddle, Anna, Elle, Macy and Jill Middlesworth.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Annie; siblings, Dale, William and Arch Rayls, and Anna Bates; and grandchildren, LeeAnn Rayls and Brian Middlesworth.

The family encourages the use of masks and they will be provided at the church.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10-12 pm Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington Street, Kokomo. Private funeral service will be held with Pastor David Stout officiating. Burial will be held in Albright Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.