“Our Forest Bobcat has shot his last free throw.” Joe O. Thomas, 83, of Kokomo, IN passed away at 5:24 a.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Community Howard Hospital in Kokomo. He was born November 16, 1936 in Forest, Indiana, to Garnet and Martha (Like) Thomas. December 31, 1960, Joe married his wife Joan Bironas of Louisville, in Louisville, Kentucky, she survives. They enjoyed 59 ½ years of marriage together. Joe was an amazing husband to Joan, the picture of what a father should be, hard-working, always dedicated to his wife and family.

Joe grew up in Forest and Russiaville, IN. He enjoyed sharing many fond childhood stories which included his sisters Jane and Janice and childhood friends. They included visiting the local dime store to admire the cookie jar, playing practical jokes on his sisters, or visiting the basketball court with friends Harold Orr and Rex Hughes as a teen. He had so many funny and mischievous (but purely innocent) stories to tell. We are so thankful we can share these endless stories with our own children and grandchildren.

Joe was the epitome of a hard-working person. He baled hay as a boy. He worked at the Forest and Russiaville Grain Elevators as a teen and young adult alongside his father, Garnet. He graduated from Forest High School in 1954, and earned an Associate’s degree from Indiana Business College. Joe served honorably in the U. S. Army, stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, beginning in 1958. He was honorably discharged in 1964.

Upon Joe’s discharge from the Army, he returned to Kokomo, IN where he worked 38 solid years at Chrysler Corporation’s Transmission Plant. His many co-workers and friends remember him as a hard-working, honest man. Joe enjoyed meeting fellow retirees and friends for breakfast at Cracker Barrel. He was blessed to enjoy many happy years in retirement.

Joe was also a member of the Russiaville Masonic Lodge. Living most of his life in Russiaville, he attended the Russiaville United Methodist Church. After moving to Kokomo, he enjoyed visiting Bethel Tabernacle Church of God.

Joe was a passionate New York Yankees fan. As a young boy, he, his Dad and friends watched them play in Chicago. He and Joan made the trip to Yankee Stadium in 2007 to see a game. He was thrilled to visit the House that Ruth built!

He enjoyed playing basketball at Forest High School. His love for the game was shared with everyone around him throughout his life. Joe would challenge anyone to free-throw shooting contests. He once made 99 consecutive free throws, missed one, then went on to make more.

Joe also loved reading anything historical. He had a genuine love for older model cars, and could readily identify the make, model and year of any older vehicle by its distinguishing features. His love for storytelling was well-known. We all knew we would hear a good story when he got that special grin on his face and giggled, then went on to tell a hilarious story from his younger years.

Joe enjoyed coaching baseball, basketball and softball. He attended hundreds of his children and grandchildren’s athletic events, dance recitals, honors programs, and many other school-related activities. Joe was thrilled to watch his nephew Rob kick for the Tennessee Titans. He supported his family in every way.

In addition to his wife, Joan Thomas, he is survived by his children, David (Dawn) Thomas, Joni (Brett) Colby, Lori (Brian) Green, Jami (Jeffery) Sharp, Jodi (Jason) Lake, Kari (Chris) Neuhauser; grandchildren, Melissa (Corey) Matricia, Meghan (Colin) Zwiebel, Austin (Hannah) Colby, Cameron (Anh) Colby, Kyle Miller, Kadi Miller (Jon Moore), Erika (Corey) Beck, Joshua Beeler, Chase Lake, Chloe Lake, Jovi Neuhauser, Mia Neuhauser, and Cooper Neuhauser; great-grandson, Brody Matricia; sisters Janice (Larry) Waddell, Jane (Gary) Bell; brothers-in-law, Joseph (Mary) Bironas, Larry (Anne) Bironas; special sister, Velda Goodwin; and close friends, Joe (Faye) Miller and Denny (Laura) Spier and Lou Bradley; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews who live across the country and whom Joe loved and was extremely proud of.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Garnet and Martha Thomas; his in-laws, Joseph and Thelma Bironas; brother-in-law Dennis Bironas; nephew, James Robert Douglas Bironas (#2); and granddaughter Presley Alayne Neuhauser.

Thank you to the health care providers, who cared for Joe, over the last 15 months, as well as to countless family and friends who have encouraged and prayed for Joe and our family.

Private family services will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, located at 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, IN. Pastor Steve Branstutter, Bethel Tabernacle, and Pastor Brandon Bentch, Judson Road Christian Church, will co-officiate the service, which will be available to view livestream. A link will be available on his obituary page at www.stoutandson.com. at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, and for 90 days after. A celebration of life for Dad will be held at a later date, when all our family and friends can gather in a traditional way. Contributions may be made in Joe’s memory to the Milan ‘54 Hoosiers Museum, 201 West Carr St., Box 54 Milan, IN 47031, or online at Milan54.org in memory of Joe O. Thomas. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home.