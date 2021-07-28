Joe Mendoza, Jr., 70, Kokomo, went to the Lord on July 25, 2021. He fought a long hard battle with COPD for thirty years, and he longed for the Lord to come to take him home with Him. He was born to Joe and Maria (Coronado) Mendoza, Sr. on April 27, 1951, in Kokomo, Indiana. He married Carol Crouch on April 17, 1979, and she passed away in 2019.

Joe worked as an LPN for nineteen years in many of the nursing homes in Kokomo. He finished his career as an LPN at Century Villa in Greentown, Indian.

He also enjoyed gardening. He had a green thumb for growing flowers and cacti in pots. His yard always had beautiful flowers.

Joe leaves a daughter, Christina Scully; son, Bobby (Brianna) Mendoza; grandchildren, Lilah and Bradyn Scully; sisters, Patricia Lewis, Ysabela (James) Morrill, Aurora Ward, Betsie Popp, Juanita Miron, and Louise (Ron) Newell; brother, Peter Mendoza; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; three sisters and three brothers; and very recently his brother, Victor Mendoza passed away on June 2021.

The family would like to thank niece, Alicia Gosney and husband, Bill and Bennette and Sherrie Lewis nephew and niece for the care and love that they gave our Joey during his long illness.

Visitation for family and friends will be Monday from noon until 1 p.m. at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., with funeral services following at 1 p.m. with Pastor Paul Boss officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hasler & Stout Funeral Home to assist with final expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.hasler-stout.com.