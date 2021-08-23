Joe Lee Bulger, 85, Kokomo, passed away at 12:13 am Saturday, August 21, 2021, at his home. He was born August 11, 1936, in Kokomo, the son of the late William “Bill” & Ruth (Durbin) Bulger. On February 15, 1958, at the Methodist Church in Greentown, he married Sharon “Shari” Warnock who survives.
Joe was a 1955 graduate of Kokomo High School. He was a starter for the KHS Wildkats and he has a scrapbook that sits under the coffee table so he can have immediate access of it to reminisce periodically. He loved his 3 boys and family very much and was proud of all of them. As a member of the Kokomo Jaycees, he was the chairman of the first Junior Miss Pageant in Kokomo.
Joe’s greatest accomplishment came in the late 70’s when he gave his life to Jesus Christ and later became the founder of Gethsemane Tabernacle Church. He was a member of the Indiana Apostolic World Conference Fellowship and served at one time as the Indiana Representative. Joe was a member of Grace Apostolic Ministries in Kokomo under Pastor Joe David Wampler.
Along with his wife of 63 years, Shari, Joe is also survived by his sons, Bradley (Della) Bulger of Kokomo, Brian (Robyn) Bulger of Page, TN and Barry (Susan) Bulger of Kokomo; 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Richard Paul Bulger, Jim Bulger and Dorothy Marie Hubert.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Grace Apostolic Ministries, 616 Touby Pike, Kokomo, with Bishop Bob Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Friday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s memory to Grace Apostolic Ministries. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.