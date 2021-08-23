Larry Joel “Joe” Kubly, 55, Kokomo, passed away at 6:07 am Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born August 17, 1966, in Kokomo, the son of Larry A. “Pete” & Mary (Smith) Kubly.
Joe was a 1985 graduate of Kokomo High School. He had previously worked for NAPA Auto Parts where he sold auto parts for over 25 years. Joe enjoyed golf, snowmobiling and riding ATV’s. Some of the best times of his life were spent playing baseball at UCT with Babe Ruth, Connie Mac along with Kokomo High School. He also enjoyed playing Pool and watching NASCAR.
Joe is survived by his mother, Mary Kubly; daughter, Jennifer Kubly; mother of his daughter and friend, Melissa Janner Kubly; brother, Jeff (Kristin) Kubly; aunt, Jane (Tom) Williams; sister-in-law, Dawn Kubly; nephews, Cameron Kubly, Gage Kubly, Devin Kubly and Ian Kubly; and long-time-friend, Gary Burns.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, Pete Kubly; and brothers, Mark Kubly and Jason Kubly.
Funeral service will be held at 7:30 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Wayne Janner officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4:30 pm until time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.