Joe E. Beck, 92, of Galveston, went home to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, October 25, 2020 at his home. He was born October 21, 1928 to Virgil and Ruby (Cree) Beck. He married Ruth L. McLeland on November 23, 1947 at the Center United Brethren Church near Young America. Ruth preceded him in death on November 17, 2010.
Joe was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of Galveston First Baptist Church where he served as deacon and choir director for many years. He also served on the library board, Southeastern School board and was chairman of the board for Federal Lending Corp. Farm Credit for many years. Joe was an avid IU fan and enjoyed square dancing and clogging with his wife Ruth. In his later years, he also enjoyed working for Murray Funeral Home as a greeter.
Surviving family include his children, Brad J. (Ida) Beck of Kokomo; Bonnie M. (George) Neff of Indianapolis; Susan (Kenny) Baker of Galveston; and Deb (Grant) McGrail of Phoenix, AZ. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, one brother, Norm (Jane) Beck of Flora; sister-in-law Kathleen Beck of Walton and special friend and companion, Shirley Finney of Galveston. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ruth, three sons, Ed, Charles and James; brothers, Bill, Charles and Gene Beck, and sister, Bessie Zeck McCoy.
Private family services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 with Pastor Sean Cooper officiating. Burial will take place at Center UB Cemetery near Young America. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Galveston First Baptist Church, 207 W. Sycamore Street, Galveston, IN 46932. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
