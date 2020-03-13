Jocelyn “Jody” Ann Reid Olliff, 55 of Tipton died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born in Kokomo on February 10, 1965 to Dr. John and Annette (Krauss) Reid. A dearly cherished child, she was the second in a line of four children. She overcame great odds as she was born with a heart defect and had her first surgery at the age of 14 months. She also overcame a spine problem after two years of physical therapy.
Jody graduated from the University of Arizona where she earned her nursing degree. She worked over 32 years as an RN and recently was employed at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis where she performed utilization review.
Jody was a member at Normanda Christian Church. She had an enthusiastic love for animals. Her daily routine would always include time for her pets, especially her cats. Traveling, cooking and baking would also be activities that she greatly enjoyed.
Survivors include her parents, Dr. John Reid of Florida, Annette Reid of Florida, siblings John T. Reid, Jr. of Valparaiso, Indiana, Kendy Reid of Ventura, California and Gary Reid and wife Melanie of Eugene, Oregon.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 14, at 11:00 a.m. at Young-Nichols Funeral Home. Steve Brown will preside. Visitation at the funeral home will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Memorial donations may be made to the Tipton Animal Shelter in care of the Tipton County Foundation, P.O. Box 412, Tipton, Indiana, 46072.