JoAnn Kelly, 89, Kokomo, passed away at 9:48 am Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Waterford Health Campus of Kokomo. She was born June 22, 1931 to the late William and Hazel (Myers) Hurley in Kokomo. On October 21, 1977, she married Claude Kelly in Gallatin, TN, who preceded her in death on February 3, 1986.
JoAnn was a 1949 graduate of Western High School. She also attended Huffer Beauty College. JoAnn retired from Delco Electronics in 1982 after 30 years of service. She was a member of UAW Local 292. JoAnn was a car enthusiast, enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, hunting, and fishing.
JoAnn is survived by her nieces and nephews, Janet (Dave) Frey, Jim (Rhonda) Hurley, Karen Craig, Lynn Day, Mike Hurley, and Ann (Derk) Hopwood; great nieces and nephews; and several great-great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband Claude, JoAnn was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Lowe; and brothers, Richard, Everett, Gerald, Robert, and Ernest Hurley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Jack Duckworth and Pastor Bill Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Burlington Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family 10 am to 11 am Saturday at the funeral home before the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Howard County Special Olympics in JoAnn’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
