Joan Rita (Gallea) Harbert

Joan Rita Harbert, 92, Kokomo, passed away at 5:03 am Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Waterford Place Health Campus in Kokomo. She was born March 8, 1929, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Alfonso & Josephine Gallea. On May 23, 1958, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kokomo, she married Thomas F. Harbert who survives.
Joan was a graduate of Kokomo High School. She retired from Delco Electronics and was a member of UAW Local #292. She was a wonderful, caring mother and grandmother.
Along with her husband Thomas, Joan is also survived by her children, Linda Tiller and Sam Tiller; grandchildren, Christopher Cloum, Caleb Acord, Jacob Acord and Jeremy Acord; and great-grandchildren, Caden Cloum, Jase Cloum, Ethan Acord and Blayke Acord.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Mary Gallea and Frances Crousore.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10:00 am until time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
