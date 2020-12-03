Joan Marie (Crail) Stine

Joan Marie Stine, 82, Kokomo, passed away at 9:05am, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born on March 12, 1938 in Tipton and raised by her mother Eva Lou (Nause) Crail and step-father Frank Crail.
Joan worked as a seamstress for many years at Bargain Center in Kokomo, and then at Leaders Casual Furniture in St Petersburg Florida until her retirement in 1994. She was a wonderful cook and was known for her cherry cheesecake and biscuits with egg gravy. She enjoyed shopping at Wal-mart and keeping the employees busy. But above all, she enjoyed being with her family and being a grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She was proudly referred to as Granny by anyone who knew her regardless of relation.
Joan is survived by her children, Amy (Steven) Henderson, Raymond Denham, Leisa Nelson, and Kelly Ann McGinnis; 15 grandkids; 43 great grandkids; 7 great-great grandkids; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Laura May Nelson; and sister, Karen Newton.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Cremation Center are assisting with the arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
