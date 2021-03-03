Joan K. Karnes, 81 of Kokomo, went to be with her Lord on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Century Villa in Greentown. She was born to the late John E. Seward and Annabelle Seward (Allie) in Frankfort, IN on September 18, 1939. She married James R. Karnes on November 26, 1971 at the First Baptist Church in Frankfort. He preceded her in death August 14, 2000.
Joan graduated from Frankfort High School, class of 1958. She worked for Conseco Life Insurance company for over 20 years. Joan was a member of Grace Baptist Church for many years. She was a choir director and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church in Frankfort. She loved playing the organ at home, and loved taking pictures of her grandkids. Joan loved to bake, make homemade ice cream and candy with her family.
She is survived by her children, Timothy Wayne Karnes (Marcia), Michael Allen Karnes (Michelle), James "Jimmy" Brian Karnes (Melissa), and Michael Ewing Karnes (Joni); 14 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and one brother, James Edward Seward (Debbie).
Preceding her in death is a brother, Donald Seward and sister in law, Deb Seward.
Funeral services for Joan will be held at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 12pm with Pastor Kerry Williams officiating. Prior to the service a public visitation will be from 11am to noon. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden cemetery.